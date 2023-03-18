Lisk Price Reaches $1.11 (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004074 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $156.23 million and $2.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009965 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000243 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005342 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001151 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

