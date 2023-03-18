LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
LivePerson Trading Up 1.9 %
LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
