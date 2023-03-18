LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Roth Mkm to Neutral

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Roth Mkm’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LPSN. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

LivePerson Trading Up 1.9%

LPSN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 81,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 120,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 206,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

See Also

