LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.
LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
