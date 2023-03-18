LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Cut to $8.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

LPSN stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $317.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.58. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LivePerson by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 9.4% in the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,961 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LivePerson by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

