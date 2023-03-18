Locus Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $830,375.27 (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Locus Chain has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $76.62 million and approximately $830,375.27 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0480 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

