LooksRare Price Up 24.6% This Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a market cap of $75.09 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

