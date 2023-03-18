Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 9,538,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 31,510,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 489.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

