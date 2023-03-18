MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Robert Dennehy Sells 3,250 Shares

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) SVP Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $223,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Dennehy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Robert Dennehy sold 3,250 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $215,377.50.

On Monday, January 9th, Robert Dennehy sold 14,763 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $989,121.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Robert Dennehy sold 1,404 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $89,954.28.

On Friday, December 23rd, Robert Dennehy sold 10,498 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $664,628.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 988,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,218. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 9.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

