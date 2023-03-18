Macy’s (NYSE:M) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on M. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.27.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 7,772,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,566,936. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 45,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

