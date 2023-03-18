MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $600,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,367,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,136. The firm has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. Analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.