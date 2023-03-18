MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Has $783,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 453.2% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock traded down $4.81 on Friday, hitting $326.61. 547,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,727. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.40 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $453.03.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

