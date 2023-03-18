MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Makes New $192,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $3.43 on Friday, hitting $231.53. The company had a trading volume of 154,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.70. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $265.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.