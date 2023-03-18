MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Purchases Shares of 515 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Linde Price Performance

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $7.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.49. 5,702,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,840,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.74. The company has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $334.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

