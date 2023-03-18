MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 11,736 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 10,607,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,713,786. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

