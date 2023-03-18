MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 71,055 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lowered its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 71,055 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,303 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.91) to GBX 2,550 ($31.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.81) to GBX 2,300 ($28.03) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.56) to GBX 2,900 ($35.34) in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,879,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,303,058. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

