MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Takes $163,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 2,657,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,012. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

