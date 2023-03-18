Magic Internet Money (MIM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.73 Million

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.73 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

