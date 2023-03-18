Maple (MPL) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.64 Million

Maple (MPL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Maple has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $380,945.31 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maple has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00018602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maple Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maple’s official website is maple.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2019 and led by a team of former bankers and credit investment professionals aiming to improve upon legacy capital markets, Maple is an institutional capital network that provides the infrastructure for credit experts to run on-chain lending businesses and connects institutional lenders and borrowers. Built with both traditional financial institutions and decentralized finance leaders, Maple is transforming capital markets by combining industry-standard compliance and due diligence with the transparent and frictionless lending enabled by smart contracts and blockchain technology. Maple is the gateway to growth for financial institutions, pool delegates and companies seeking capital on-chain.

MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools. MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

