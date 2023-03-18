Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.79. 379,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,366,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRVI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 57.88% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

