Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $965,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 37,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $158.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

