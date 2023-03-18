Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.80. 4,917,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,182. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.62 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after buying an additional 33,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,338 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

