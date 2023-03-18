Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Shares of MA traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,426,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,498. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

