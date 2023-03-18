Matson (NYSE:MATX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MATX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Performance

Matson stock traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Matson has a twelve month low of $58.06 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga bought 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,046.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Matson by 754.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 196,894 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after purchasing an additional 181,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after acquiring an additional 153,723 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.