McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of IJH traded down $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.25. 1,910,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,127,928. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day moving average of $246.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.