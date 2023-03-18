McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $192,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,967,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,961. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.