McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Takes $785,000 Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.17. 8,972,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,144. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.71. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

