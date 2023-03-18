MCIA Inc Boosts Stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the quarter. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.1 %

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Shares of PBA stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $30.42. 1,056,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,087. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

