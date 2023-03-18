MCIA Inc Buys Shares of 4,254 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

MCIA Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $52.53. 3,662,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

