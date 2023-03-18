MCIA Inc Has $2.41 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MCIA Inc increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 81.3% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $207.42 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

