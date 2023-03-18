MCIA Inc Lowers Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

MCIA Inc lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 4.3% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,696,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,409. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $103.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.