MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $29.03 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

