Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64.

Medifast has raised its dividend by an average of 24.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Medifast has a payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medifast to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Medifast Stock Performance

NYSE:MED opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.51. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Medifast from $106.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

