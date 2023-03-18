Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,381 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,852 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Mizuho cut their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

