Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $76.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director A Scott Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 24,977 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $66,069,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,068 shares of company stock worth $3,791,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,704,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $548,409,000 after purchasing an additional 617,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,110,000 after purchasing an additional 508,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after acquiring an additional 377,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

