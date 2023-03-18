Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of MTH stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,455. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $39,385.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,994 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.