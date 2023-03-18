Midas (MIDAS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Midas token can now be bought for approximately $1.42 or 0.00005285 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $3.71 million and $1,352.59 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Midas has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Midas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00366148 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,254.49 or 0.26612955 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (CRYPTO:MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 1.4248975 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $1,301.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.