Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Up 4.3%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 920,682 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 604,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
Mobiquity Technologies Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of Mobiquity Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOBQ. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.
Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile
Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mobiquity Technologies (MOBQ)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.