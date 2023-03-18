Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.8 %

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.40. 13,634,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,554. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,681,000 after buying an additional 363,764 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

