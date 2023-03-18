Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $9.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $488.31. 688,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,030. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.34. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $541.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,605 shares of company stock worth $45,013,975. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.