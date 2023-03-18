Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 265 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,468,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,649. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.38. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

