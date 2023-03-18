Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.78 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 232.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.93. 3,460,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $85.37.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

