Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 64 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after purchasing an additional 670,698 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

BA stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,858,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,440. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

