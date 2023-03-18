Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 792 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,844 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 83,667 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.39. 12,868,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,870. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.