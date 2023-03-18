Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 1.5% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 19.8% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 10,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $2,609,899.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $1,002,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,398.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 39,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $2,609,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,475,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock traded down $2.73 on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,735. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97 and a beta of 0.92. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $70.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 0.60%. Analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFRD. Benchmark began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Weatherford International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weatherford International plc engages in the provision of equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Evaluation (DRE), Well Construction and Completions (WCC) and Production and Intervention (PRI). The DRE segment offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line, and drilling fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.