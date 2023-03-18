M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.58. 1,542,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,686. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73.
Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.
Becton, Dickinson and Profile
Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Becton, Dickinson and (BDX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.