M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after buying an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 913.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,840,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,154,000 after buying an additional 1,659,056 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,441.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 573,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,030,000 after purchasing an additional 535,910 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,309,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,465,000 after purchasing an additional 363,641 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.58. 1,542,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,686. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.