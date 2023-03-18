M&R Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,623,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,997,000 after buying an additional 2,106,364 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,678,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 63.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,230,000 after buying an additional 1,014,298 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after buying an additional 510,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,218. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Brookfield Infrastructure Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

