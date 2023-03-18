M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.1% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Accenture by 814.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Accenture by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACN traded down $2.92 on Friday, hitting $250.00. 6,470,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,999. The company has a market cap of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.16.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $194,077.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,982.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.50.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

