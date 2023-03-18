M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.
Insider Activity at Henry Schein
Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %
HSIC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,270. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Henry Schein Company Profile
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.