M&R Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Henry Schein by 26.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after buying an additional 910,179 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Henry Schein by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,913,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,820,000 after buying an additional 597,877 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Henry Schein by 55.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,015,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,118,000 after buying an additional 360,764 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Henry Schein news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $504,329.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 15,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,238,018.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HSIC traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,253,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,270. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

