M&R Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,630 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,852,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,071. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.97.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.60.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

