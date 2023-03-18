M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,392,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,188. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.92 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.