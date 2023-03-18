M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,009 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.00. 6,093,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,777,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

